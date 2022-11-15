English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vesuvius India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 352.82 crore, up 31.85% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:03 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vesuvius India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 352.82 crore in September 2022 up 31.85% from Rs. 267.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.09 crore in September 2022 up 86.03% from Rs. 19.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.07 crore in September 2022 up 69.34% from Rs. 33.11 crore in September 2021.

    Vesuvius India EPS has increased to Rs. 17.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.55 in September 2021.

    Vesuvius India shares closed at 1,554.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.50% returns over the last 6 months and 38.52% over the last 12 months.

    Vesuvius India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations351.31329.65266.11
    Other Operating Income1.51--1.48
    Total Income From Operations352.82329.65267.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.64124.48107.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods76.1475.4462.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.60-8.71-11.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.4719.9719.32
    Depreciation7.546.567.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.0077.4961.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.4334.4220.68
    Other Income6.104.895.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.5339.3126.09
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.5339.3126.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.5339.3126.09
    Tax12.449.886.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.0929.4319.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.0929.4319.40
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3020.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.7814.509.55
    Diluted EPS17.7814.509.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.7814.509.55
    Diluted EPS17.7814.509.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vesuvius India
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:55 pm