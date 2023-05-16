Vesuvius India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 367.91 crore, up 18.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 367.91 crore in March 2023 up 18.02% from Rs. 311.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.35 crore in March 2023 up 83.45% from Rs. 23.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.71 crore in March 2023 up 69.93% from Rs. 38.67 crore in March 2022.

Vesuvius India EPS has increased to Rs. 21.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.64 in March 2022.

Vesuvius India shares closed at 1,890.70 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 93.52% over the last 12 months.