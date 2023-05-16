Vesuvius India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 367.91 crore, up 18.02% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vesuvius India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 367.91 crore in March 2023 up 18.02% from Rs. 311.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.35 crore in March 2023 up 83.45% from Rs. 23.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.71 crore in March 2023 up 69.93% from Rs. 38.67 crore in March 2022.

    Vesuvius India EPS has increased to Rs. 21.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.64 in March 2022.

    Vesuvius India shares closed at 1,890.70 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 93.52% over the last 12 months.

    Vesuvius India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations365.81348.37310.12
    Other Operating Income2.10--1.62
    Total Income From Operations367.91348.37311.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.45134.65129.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods71.2980.3674.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.68-4.01-11.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.2125.2221.77
    Depreciation7.618.796.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.6272.6264.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.4130.7426.41
    Other Income10.696.585.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.1037.3231.70
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.1037.3231.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.1037.3231.70
    Tax14.759.688.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.3527.6423.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.3527.6423.63
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3020.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.3513.6211.64
    Diluted EPS21.3513.6211.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.3513.6211.64
    Diluted EPS21.3513.6211.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 09:42 am