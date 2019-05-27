Vardhman Poly Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 213.28 crore, up 17.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.28 crore in March 2019 up 17.35% from Rs. 181.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.43 crore in March 2019 up 92.43% from Rs. 203.93 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2019 up 186.71% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2018.

Vardhman Poly shares closed at 6.00 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -54.72% returns over the last 6 months and -66.39% over the last 12 months.