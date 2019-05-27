Vardhman Poly Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 213.28 crore, up 17.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Polytex are:
Net Sales at Rs 213.28 crore in March 2019 up 17.35% from Rs. 181.74 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.43 crore in March 2019 up 92.43% from Rs. 203.93 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2019 up 186.71% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2018.
Vardhman Poly shares closed at 6.00 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -54.72% returns over the last 6 months and -66.39% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vardhman Polytex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|213.28
|202.69
|181.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|213.28
|202.69
|181.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|155.01
|144.35
|130.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.80
|4.74
|11.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.37
|8.66
|-3.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.05
|13.99
|11.80
|Depreciation
|4.52
|4.60
|4.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.87
|32.21
|35.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-5.86
|-9.19
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.84
|-0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-5.03
|-9.23
|Interest
|14.63
|14.74
|18.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.43
|-19.77
|-27.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-176.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.43
|-19.77
|-203.93
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.43
|-19.77
|-203.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.43
|-19.77
|-203.93
|Equity Share Capital
|22.33
|22.33
|22.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-414.02
|--
|-339.12
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.92
|-8.87
|-91.48
|Diluted EPS
|-6.92
|-8.87
|-91.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.92
|-8.87
|-91.48
|Diluted EPS
|-6.92
|-8.87
|-91.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited