Vardhman Poly Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore, up 43.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.06 crore in March 2022 up 43.35% from Rs. 193.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022 down 468.46% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2022 down 24.95% from Rs. 18.44 crore in March 2021.

Vardhman Poly shares closed at 23.95 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.68% returns over the last 6 months and 27.06% over the last 12 months.