Vakrangee Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.59 crore, down 75.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.59 crore in June 2023 down 75.4% from Rs. 226.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 89.09% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2023 down 33.46% from Rs. 10.43 crore in June 2022.

Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Vakrangee shares closed at 16.15 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.30% returns over the last 6 months and -46.08% over the last 12 months.