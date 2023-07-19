English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vakrangee Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.59 crore, down 75.4% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vakrangee are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.59 crore in June 2023 down 75.4% from Rs. 226.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 89.09% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2023 down 33.46% from Rs. 10.43 crore in June 2022.

    Vakrangee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

    Vakrangee shares closed at 16.15 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.30% returns over the last 6 months and -46.08% over the last 12 months.

    Vakrangee
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.5950.94226.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.5950.94226.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.4038.41204.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.191.36-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.853.336.19
    Depreciation3.953.393.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.523.126.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.681.334.63
    Other Income0.310.861.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.992.196.50
    Interest1.991.52--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.990.676.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.990.676.50
    Tax0.50-0.011.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.490.684.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.490.684.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.490.684.53
    Equity Share Capital105.95105.95105.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.04
    Diluted EPS--0.010.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.04
    Diluted EPS--0.010.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vakrangee
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!