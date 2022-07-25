Uttam Galva Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.42 crore, up 21.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.42 crore in June 2022 up 21.61% from Rs. 196.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.64 crore in June 2022 up 32.28% from Rs. 74.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2022 up 79.76% from Rs. 11.76 crore in June 2021.

Uttam Galva shares closed at 3.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)