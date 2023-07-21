English
    United Spirits Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,312.50 crore, up 144.89% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for United Spirits are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,312.50 crore in June 2023 up 144.89% from Rs. 2,169.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.20 crore in June 2023 up 13.27% from Rs. 210.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.00 crore in June 2023 up 35.65% from Rs. 299.30 crore in June 2022.

    United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.89 in June 2022.

    United Spirits shares closed at 975.40 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.61% returns over the last 6 months and 18.23% over the last 12 months.

    United Spirits
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,312.502,493.802,169.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,312.502,493.802,169.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,060.10756.801,392.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods64.70476.90237.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks99.70128.60-349.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost124.90121.90166.50
    Depreciation65.0068.4065.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--344.40140.30
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,578.00327.20307.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax320.10269.60208.90
    Other Income20.9016.9025.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax341.00286.50234.00
    Interest4.3036.0016.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax336.70250.50217.40
    Exceptional Items-17.10-11.20-38.40
    P/L Before Tax319.60239.30179.00
    Tax81.4035.30-31.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities238.20204.00210.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period238.20204.00210.30
    Equity Share Capital145.50145.50145.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.272.802.89
    Diluted EPS3.272.802.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.272.802.89
    Diluted EPS3.272.802.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #United Spirits
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:44 pm

