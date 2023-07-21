United Spirits Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,312.50 crore, up 144.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,312.50 crore in June 2023 up 144.89% from Rs. 2,169.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.20 crore in June 2023 up 13.27% from Rs. 210.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.00 crore in June 2023 up 35.65% from Rs. 299.30 crore in June 2022.

United Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.89 in June 2022.

United Spirits shares closed at 975.40 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.61% returns over the last 6 months and 18.23% over the last 12 months.