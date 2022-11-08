English
    Ugar Sugar Work Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.90 crore, down 1.89% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugar Sugar Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 289.90 crore in September 2022 down 1.89% from Rs. 295.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.48 crore in September 2022 down 131.95% from Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2022 down 47.42% from Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2021.

    Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 78.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.76% returns over the last 6 months and 178.97% over the last 12 months.

    Ugar Sugar Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations289.90335.46295.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations289.90335.46295.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.6733.0627.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.107.235.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks208.84242.57180.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2715.9915.56
    Depreciation3.533.322.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.6112.1759.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.1321.134.03
    Other Income0.361.750.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.2422.884.31
    Interest12.4514.3110.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.228.57-6.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.228.57-6.25
    Tax1.272.84-0.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.485.74-5.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.485.74-5.81
    Equity Share Capital11.2511.2511.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.200.51-0.52
    Diluted EPS-1.200.51-0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.200.51-0.52
    Diluted EPS-1.200.51-0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:06 pm