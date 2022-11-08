Ugar Sugar Work Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.90 crore, down 1.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.90 crore in September 2022 down 1.89% from Rs. 295.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.48 crore in September 2022 down 131.95% from Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2022 down 47.42% from Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2021.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 78.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.76% returns over the last 6 months and 178.97% over the last 12 months.