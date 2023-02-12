English
    Ugar Sugar Work Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore, up 85.33% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugar Sugar Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore in December 2022 up 85.33% from Rs. 340.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.53 crore in December 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 51.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.56 crore in December 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 65.03 crore in December 2021.

    Ugar Sugar Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations630.24289.90340.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations630.24289.90340.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials427.305.67423.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.975.1016.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.25208.84-243.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.5316.2721.21
    Depreciation5.053.532.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.7250.6157.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.41-0.1361.52
    Other Income2.100.360.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.510.2462.13
    Interest9.0512.459.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.46-12.2252.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.46-12.2252.61
    Tax17.941.271.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.53-13.4851.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.53-13.4851.17
    Equity Share Capital11.2511.2511.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.05-1.204.55
    Diluted EPS4.05-1.204.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.05-1.204.55
    Diluted EPS4.05-1.204.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
