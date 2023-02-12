Ugar Sugar Work Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore, up 85.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore in December 2022 up 85.33% from Rs. 340.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.53 crore in December 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 51.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.56 crore in December 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 65.03 crore in December 2021.

Ugar Sugar Work EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.55 in December 2021.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 92.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.76% returns over the last 6 months and 86.63% over the last 12 months.