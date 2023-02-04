English
    Tube Investment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,709.69 crore, up 0.49% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tube Investments of India Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 1,709.69 crore in December 2022 up 0.49% from Rs. 1,701.42 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.71 crore in December 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 120.43 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.52 crore in December 2022 up 14.76% from Rs. 201.74 crore in December 2021.
    Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.24 in December 2021.Tube Investment shares closed at 2,689.85 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.08% returns over the last 6 months and 52.28% over the last 12 months.
    Tube Investments of India Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,605.571,789.441,607.51
    Other Operating Income104.12116.4293.91
    Total Income From Operations1,709.691,905.861,701.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,006.281,050.511,084.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.02121.5781.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.3132.96-32.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost139.37145.00126.27
    Depreciation33.6634.6436.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses276.29304.61254.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.76216.57149.53
    Other Income17.1014.4615.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax197.86231.03164.82
    Interest6.005.223.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax191.86225.81161.07
    Exceptional Items---23.45--
    P/L Before Tax191.86202.36161.07
    Tax54.1559.9040.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities137.71142.46120.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period137.71142.46120.43
    Equity Share Capital19.3119.3019.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.147.386.24
    Diluted EPS7.127.376.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.147.386.24
    Diluted EPS7.127.376.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited