    TT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore, down 22.12% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore in March 2023 down 22.12% from Rs. 74.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 down 386.26% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 104.45% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022.

    TT shares closed at 75.85 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.61% returns over the last 6 months and -19.57% over the last 12 months.

    TT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.2948.1574.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.2948.1574.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.9029.7257.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.28-1.61-1.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.553.282.57
    Depreciation0.910.930.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.0010.2712.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.355.564.00
    Other Income0.220.210.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.135.774.38
    Interest4.484.332.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.611.441.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.611.441.51
    Tax-2.450.610.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.160.831.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.160.831.10
    Equity Share Capital21.5021.5021.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.470.380.51
    Diluted EPS-1.470.380.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.470.380.51
    Diluted EPS-1.470.380.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear #TT
    first published: May 18, 2023 11:54 am