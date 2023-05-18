TT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore, down 22.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TT are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore in March 2023 down 22.12% from Rs. 74.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 down 386.26% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 104.45% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022.
TT shares closed at 75.85 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.61% returns over the last 6 months and -19.57% over the last 12 months.
|TT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.29
|48.15
|74.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.29
|48.15
|74.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.90
|29.72
|57.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.28
|-1.61
|-1.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.55
|3.28
|2.57
|Depreciation
|0.91
|0.93
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.00
|10.27
|12.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.35
|5.56
|4.00
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.21
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|5.77
|4.38
|Interest
|4.48
|4.33
|2.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.61
|1.44
|1.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.61
|1.44
|1.51
|Tax
|-2.45
|0.61
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.16
|0.83
|1.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.16
|0.83
|1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|21.50
|21.50
|21.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|0.38
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|0.38
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|0.38
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|0.38
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited