TT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore, down 22.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore in March 2023 down 22.12% from Rs. 74.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 down 386.26% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 104.45% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022.

TT shares closed at 75.85 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.61% returns over the last 6 months and -19.57% over the last 12 months.