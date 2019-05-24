Triveni Glass Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.55 crore, up 18.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.55 crore in March 2019 up 18.21% from Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 down 157.88% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2019 up 536.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

Triveni Glass shares closed at 9.15 on May 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.27% returns over the last 6 months and -35.56% over the last 12 months.