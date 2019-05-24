Triveni Glass Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.55 crore, up 18.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Glass are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.55 crore in March 2019 up 18.21% from Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 down 157.88% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2019 up 536.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.
Triveni Glass shares closed at 9.15 on May 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.27% returns over the last 6 months and -35.56% over the last 12 months.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
|
|Triveni Glass
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.55
|17.73
|10.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.55
|17.73
|10.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.56
|8.70
|2.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.39
|-0.28
|2.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.32
|0.93
|1.44
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.18
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.92
|7.68
|6.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.85
|0.53
|-1.80
|Other Income
|8.12
|1.06
|1.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|1.59
|-0.36
|Interest
|1.56
|0.54
|1.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.28
|1.05
|-1.49
|Exceptional Items
|-0.15
|--
|3.97
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.43
|1.05
|2.47
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.43
|1.05
|2.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.43
|1.05
|2.47
|Equity Share Capital
|12.62
|12.62
|12.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|44.04
|44.04
|44.04
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|0.83
|1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|0.83
|1.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|0.83
|1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|0.83
|1.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited