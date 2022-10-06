Titan Q2 update: Jewellery biz sales grow 18% YoY; firm adds 105 new stores

Tata Group-owned Titan Company on October 6 released its Q2FY23 (July-September) business update wherein it informed that its Jewellery division sales grew 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) due to a high base of Q2FY22 that had elements of pent-up demand.

Its Watches & Wearables grew 20 percent YoY, clocking its highest quarterly revenue while the EyeCare business saw 7 percent YoY growth.

The overall sales of the company during the quarter grew by 18 percent. That apart, it added 105 stores during the three-month period, it said.

On Thursday, the company's shares settled flat at Rs 2,593.70 apiece on the BSE, up 0.34 percent against the previous close.