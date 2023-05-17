English
    Tilaknagar Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 357.45 crore, up 48.28% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tilaknagar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 357.45 crore in March 2023 up 48.28% from Rs. 241.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.10 crore in March 2023 up 154.2% from Rs. 23.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.55 crore in March 2023 up 44.45% from Rs. 33.61 crore in March 2022.

    Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2022.

    Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 133.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.24% returns over the last 6 months and 152.74% over the last 12 months.

    Tilaknagar Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations357.45675.46241.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations357.45675.46241.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials189.66174.69120.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.03-21.812.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.4010.7211.73
    Depreciation7.928.168.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.89471.3080.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.5532.4117.70
    Other Income5.081.177.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.6333.5825.53
    Interest7.959.0215.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.6824.5510.03
    Exceptional Items26.4151.3313.22
    P/L Before Tax59.0975.8823.25
    Tax-0.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.1075.8823.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.1075.8823.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates59.1075.8823.25
    Equity Share Capital185.34181.83158.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.194.381.49
    Diluted EPS3.114.311.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.194.381.49
    Diluted EPS3.114.311.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 10:00 am