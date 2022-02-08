Texmaco Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 19.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2021 down 19.02% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.74 crore in December 2021 down 1344.93% from Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021 down 83.56% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2020.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 65.90 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.10% returns over the last 6 months and -10.34% over the last 12 months.