Technocraft Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 439.44 crore, up 76.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 439.44 crore in December 2021 up 76.72% from Rs. 248.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.56 crore in December 2021 up 54.06% from Rs. 30.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.90 crore in December 2021 up 49.62% from Rs. 54.74 crore in December 2020.

Technocraft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 19.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.36 in December 2020.

Technocraft Ind shares closed at 793.75 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.88% returns over the last 6 months and 94.57% over the last 12 months.