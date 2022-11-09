English
    Tarsons Product Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.25 crore, down 6.31% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarsons Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.25 crore in September 2022 down 6.31% from Rs. 76.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.46 crore in September 2022 down 13.79% from Rs. 24.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.41 crore in September 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 39.72 crore in September 2021.

    Tarsons Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in September 2021.

    Tarsons Product shares closed at 717.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.05% returns over the last 6 months

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.2568.6375.67
    Other Operating Income----0.38
    Total Income From Operations71.2568.6376.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.7917.8415.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.272.854.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.49-6.33-4.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.778.267.84
    Depreciation6.906.144.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.2214.8814.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.8025.0033.66
    Other Income3.712.691.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5127.7035.11
    Interest0.740.431.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.7827.2633.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.7827.2633.55
    Tax7.326.958.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.4620.3124.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.4620.3124.90
    Equity Share Capital10.6410.6410.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.033.824.89
    Diluted EPS4.033.824.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.033.824.89
    Diluted EPS4.033.824.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastic Products - Others #Results #Tarsons Product #Tarsons Products
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 am