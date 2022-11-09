Tarsons Product Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.25 crore, down 6.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.25 crore in September 2022 down 6.31% from Rs. 76.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.46 crore in September 2022 down 13.79% from Rs. 24.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.41 crore in September 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 39.72 crore in September 2021.

Tarsons Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in September 2021.

Tarsons Product shares closed at 717.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.05% returns over the last 6 months