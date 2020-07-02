Tamil Newsprint Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 901.17 crore, down 14.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 901.17 crore in March 2020 down 14.03% from Rs. 1,048.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2020 down 86.36% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.35 crore in March 2020 down 42.47% from Rs. 212.69 crore in March 2019.

Tamil Newsprint EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2019.

Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 111.00 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.16% returns over the last 6 months and -39.39% over the last 12 months.