you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Newsprint Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 901.17 crore, down 14.03% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 901.17 crore in March 2020 down 14.03% from Rs. 1,048.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2020 down 86.36% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.35 crore in March 2020 down 42.47% from Rs. 212.69 crore in March 2019.

Tamil Newsprint EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2019.

Tamil Newsprint shares closed at 111.00 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.16% returns over the last 6 months and -39.39% over the last 12 months.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations894.06831.961,039.44
Other Operating Income7.1110.038.84
Total Income From Operations901.17841.991,048.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials305.50392.58535.13
Purchase of Traded Goods17.6126.0120.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks153.74-45.66-121.13
Power & Fuel122.72145.13208.45
Employees Cost80.7071.9566.90
Depreciation58.3558.1756.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses111.40106.67136.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.1587.14145.31
Other Income12.858.1110.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.0095.25156.23
Interest60.9154.3056.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.0940.95100.14
Exceptional Items-1.21---73.19
P/L Before Tax1.8840.9526.95
Tax0.0411.4413.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.8429.5113.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.8429.5113.49
Equity Share Capital69.2169.2169.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.274.261.95
Diluted EPS0.274.261.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.274.261.95
Diluted EPS0.274.261.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers #Tamil Newsprint

