Tai Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.99 crore, up 20.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.99 crore in December 2021 up 20.85% from Rs. 66.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021 up 3150.25% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021 up 650% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020.

Tai Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Tai Industries shares closed at 30.50 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)