Swaraj Engines Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.75 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.75 crore in September 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 343.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.88 crore in September 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 33.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.01 crore in September 2022 up 5.85% from Rs. 50.08 crore in September 2021.

Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 29.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 27.82 in September 2021.