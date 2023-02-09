Suzlon Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,458.02 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 1,458.02 crore in December 2022 down 9.43% from Rs. 1,609.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.36 crore in December 2022 up 107.91% from Rs. 37.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.47 crore in December 2022 down 23.93% from Rs. 291.15 crore in December 2021.
Suzlon Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.
|Suzlon Energy shares closed at 9.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.88% returns over the last 6 months and -18.92% over the last 12 months.
|Suzlon Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,458.02
|1,437.75
|1,596.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|13.04
|Total Income From Operations
|1,458.02
|1,437.75
|1,609.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|748.13
|775.40
|1,134.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|163.71
|95.22
|-113.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|156.55
|153.46
|140.74
|Depreciation
|57.60
|62.89
|63.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|174.29
|244.02
|161.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|157.74
|106.76
|222.81
|Other Income
|6.13
|4.83
|5.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|163.87
|111.59
|227.91
|Interest
|86.28
|96.85
|186.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|77.59
|14.74
|41.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|77.59
|14.74
|41.54
|Tax
|-0.69
|-41.73
|4.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|78.28
|56.47
|36.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|78.28
|56.47
|36.77
|Minority Interest
|0.08
|0.96
|-0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.96
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|78.36
|57.43
|37.69
|Equity Share Capital
|2,254.62
|2,014.62
|1,821.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.06
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.06
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.06
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.06
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited