Suven Life Sci Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 99.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in June 2020 down 99.28% from Rs. 198.99 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2020 down 107.13% from Rs. 57.18 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2020 down 105.66% from Rs. 93.04 crore in June 2019.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 53.35 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.97% returns over the last 6 months and -77.06% over the last 12 months.