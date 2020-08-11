Suven Life Sci Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 99.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in June 2020 down 99.28% from Rs. 198.99 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2020 down 107.13% from Rs. 57.18 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2020 down 105.66% from Rs. 93.04 crore in June 2019.
Suven Life Sci shares closed at 53.35 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.97% returns over the last 6 months and -77.06% over the last 12 months.
|Suven Life Sciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.43
|8.66
|198.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.43
|8.66
|198.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|58.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-17.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.41
|3.48
|18.75
|Depreciation
|1.06
|1.05
|5.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|4.95
|5.76
|13.10
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.86
|1.49
|35.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.85
|-3.13
|84.48
|Other Income
|2.53
|3.00
|3.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.33
|-0.13
|87.49
|Interest
|0.22
|0.23
|1.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.54
|-0.36
|86.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.54
|-0.36
|86.18
|Tax
|-2.47
|2.20
|29.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.08
|-2.56
|57.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.08
|-2.56
|57.18
|Equity Share Capital
|12.73
|12.73
|12.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|1,038.02
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.20
|4.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.20
|4.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.20
|4.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.20
|4.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm