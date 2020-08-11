172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|suven-life-sci-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1-43-crore-down-99-28-y-o-y-5684151.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sci Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 99.28% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in June 2020 down 99.28% from Rs. 198.99 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2020 down 107.13% from Rs. 57.18 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2020 down 105.66% from Rs. 93.04 crore in June 2019.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 53.35 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.97% returns over the last 6 months and -77.06% over the last 12 months.

Suven Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1.438.66198.99
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.438.66198.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----58.66
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----17.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.413.4818.75
Depreciation1.061.055.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses4.955.7613.10
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.861.4935.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.85-3.1384.48
Other Income2.533.003.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.33-0.1387.49
Interest0.220.231.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.54-0.3686.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.54-0.3686.18
Tax-2.472.2029.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.08-2.5657.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.08-2.5657.18
Equity Share Capital12.7312.7312.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----1,038.02
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.32-0.204.49
Diluted EPS-0.32-0.204.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.32-0.204.49
Diluted EPS-0.32-0.204.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Suven Life Sci #Suven Life Sciences

