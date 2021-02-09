Surat Textile Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.96 crore, down 8.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.96 crore in December 2020 down 8.6% from Rs. 47.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2020 up 87.22% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2020 up 84.13% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2019.

Surat Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

Surat Textile shares closed at 4.15 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)