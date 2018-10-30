STI India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore, up 84.52% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore in September 2018 up 84.52% from Rs. 10.53 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2018 up 513.46% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in September 2018 up 3221.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2017.

STI India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2017.

STI India shares closed at 10.45 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.67% returns over the last 6 months and -24.55% over the last 12 months.