    State Bank of India profit surges 74% in September quarter

    The largest Indian lender's interest earned rose 15 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    November 05, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST
    State Bank Of India Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15 MFs’ investment value: Rs 179 crore Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid, HDFC Hybrid Debt and Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund

    State Bank of India (SBI) reported a net profit of Rs 13,264 crore for the September quarter, an increase of 74 percent from a year earlier on improved asset quality and healthy loan growth.

    The largest Indian lender's interest earned rose 15 percent to Rs 79,859.59 crore while interest expended was Rs 44,676.15 crore.

    Gross non-performing assets were 3.52 percent of the total loan book, down from 4.90 percent a year ago. On a net basis, bad loans were 0.80 percent of the loan book compared with 1.52 percent a year go.
