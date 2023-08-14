English
    Star Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.57 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.57 crore in June 2023 up 3.81% from Rs. 119.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.74 crore in June 2023 up 29.15% from Rs. 15.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.55 crore in June 2023 up 37.07% from Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2022.

    Star Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 12.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.79 in June 2022.

    Star Paper shares closed at 176.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.27% returns over the last 6 months and -8.23% over the last 12 months.

    Star Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.57123.41119.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.57123.41119.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.2655.6251.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.64-4.63-4.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.616.596.55
    Depreciation1.321.391.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.7951.2349.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.2313.2114.57
    Other Income3.9911.543.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2324.7518.09
    Interest0.110.200.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.1124.5517.96
    Exceptional Items---3.06--
    P/L Before Tax25.1121.4917.96
    Tax5.385.032.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.7416.4515.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.7416.4515.28
    Equity Share Capital15.6115.6115.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6410.549.79
    Diluted EPS12.6410.549.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6410.549.79
    Diluted EPS12.6410.549.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

