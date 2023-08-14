Star Paper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.57 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.57 crore in June 2023 up 3.81% from Rs. 119.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.74 crore in June 2023 up 29.15% from Rs. 15.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.55 crore in June 2023 up 37.07% from Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2022.

Star Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 12.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.79 in June 2022.

Star Paper shares closed at 176.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.27% returns over the last 6 months and -8.23% over the last 12 months.