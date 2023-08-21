SPS Finquest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, up 183.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in June 2023 up 183.02% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 106.16% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2023 up 138.81% from Rs. 7.06 crore in June 2022.

SPS Finquest EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.68 in June 2022.

SPS Finquest shares closed at 84.00 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.78% returns over the last 6 months and -18.29% over the last 12 months.