Spectrum Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore, down 25.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore in March 2023 down 25.37% from Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2023 down 63.69% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2023 down 87.02% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

Spectrum Foods shares closed at 48.47 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.68% returns over the last 6 months and 151.14% over the last 12 months.