    Spectrum Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore, down 25.37% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spectrum Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore in March 2023 down 25.37% from Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2023 down 63.69% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2023 down 87.02% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

    Spectrum Foods shares closed at 48.47 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.68% returns over the last 6 months and 151.14% over the last 12 months.

    Spectrum Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.563.686.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.563.686.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.242.256.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.81-0.340.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.080.46
    Depreciation0.290.280.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.130.290.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.251.11-2.40
    Other Income0.070.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.181.12-2.40
    Interest0.030.090.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.201.03-2.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.201.03-2.55
    Tax----0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.201.03-2.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.201.03-2.57
    Equity Share Capital4.854.854.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.672.12-5.29
    Diluted EPS-8.672.12-5.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.672.12-5.29
    Diluted EPS-8.672.12-5.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am