Spectrum Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore, down 25.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spectrum Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore in March 2023 down 25.37% from Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2023 down 63.69% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2023 down 87.02% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.
Spectrum Foods shares closed at 48.47 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.68% returns over the last 6 months and 151.14% over the last 12 months.
|Spectrum Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.56
|3.68
|6.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.56
|3.68
|6.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.24
|2.25
|6.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.81
|-0.34
|0.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.08
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.28
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.13
|0.29
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.25
|1.11
|-2.40
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.18
|1.12
|-2.40
|Interest
|0.03
|0.09
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.20
|1.03
|-2.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.20
|1.03
|-2.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.20
|1.03
|-2.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.20
|1.03
|-2.57
|Equity Share Capital
|4.85
|4.85
|4.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.67
|2.12
|-5.29
|Diluted EPS
|-8.67
|2.12
|-5.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.67
|2.12
|-5.29
|Diluted EPS
|-8.67
|2.12
|-5.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited