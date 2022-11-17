English
    SMC Global Secu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.77 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMC Global Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 178.77 crore in September 2022 up 11.6% from Rs. 160.18 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.26 crore in September 2022 down 38.6% from Rs. 37.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.00 crore in September 2022 down 16.7% from Rs. 58.82 crore in September 2021.

    SMC Global Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.35 in September 2021.

    SMC Global Secu shares closed at 79.00 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 0.32% over the last 12 months.

    SMC Global Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations178.77168.13160.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations178.77168.13160.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.1433.2433.85
    Depreciation4.583.563.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.430.270.70
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.3383.9781.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.2947.0940.69
    Other Income1.139.1214.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.4256.2055.44
    Interest13.6011.558.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.8144.6546.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.8144.6546.97
    Tax7.568.889.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.2635.7737.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.2635.7737.88
    Equity Share Capital20.9422.1022.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.223.293.35
    Diluted EPS2.223.293.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.223.293.35
    Diluted EPS2.223.293.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
