SMC Credits Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, up 91.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in June 2021 up 91.82% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021 up 125.63% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2021 up 67.47% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2020.

SMC Credits EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2020.

SMC Credits shares closed at 10.00 on November 28, 2014 (BSE)