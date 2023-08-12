Sky-high interest rates: Latin America's fintech shakeout sees loans surging to 790%

Latin America's fintech landscape faces turmoil: Nubank soars amidst shakeout as economic challenges reshape industry dynamics. (File Photo)

Latin America's financial technology landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, as economic challenges send shockwaves through the region's multitude of startups. Amidst this upheaval, one standout player has emerged: Nu Holdings Ltd., which boasts over 85 million customers and has positioned itself among the largest financial firms in Latin America.

Backed by early investors like Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the online bank and credit-card issuer's stock has surged by over 90 percent this year, propelling its market value to a staggering 200 times its reported profits over the last 12 months.

Nu Holdings' success highlights a broader trend of consolidation and struggle among the multitude of fintech startups. While a handful of platforms, including Mercado Pago, the fintech arm of e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc., have managed to achieve critical mass, many others are grappling with challenges. Economic turmoil, marked by rising debt and financial instability, has led to mergers, workforce reductions, shelved ambitions, and even closures within the fintech ecosystem.

According to data from Distrito, a report set to be published later this month indicates a significant decline in fintech launches, plummeting from 290 in 2018 to a mere half-dozen this year. The decrease is attributed to a shift in investor sentiment, as the pursuit of rapid growth at any cost gives way to a focus on sustainable expansion, especially in the face of rising interest rates.

While some analysts raise concerns about the sustainability of the profitability of major fintech players, Nubank's CEO, David Velez, argues that fintechs are compelling traditional banks to lower their fees. He asserts that Nubank alone has saved customers billions of reais in fees.

This evolving landscape has also sparked a political debate. The exorbitant interest rates on credit cards, some reaching as high as 790 percent, have drawn the attention of Finance Minister Fernando Haddad. While the issue of capping rates has been raised, Nubank and traditional banks counter that such measures could lead to account closures and reduced spending.

The turbulence in the fintech sector underscores the challenges facing startups that initially targeted low-income customers. As competition intensifies, the race to attract middle-class clients from traditional banks becomes increasingly difficult. Notably, Brazil, with its high number of delinquent debt payments, has seen lenders compensate by raising interest rates on loans.

As the fintech shakeout continues, larger players with established funding sources and customer deposits have an advantage over smaller startups struggling to secure additional capital. The future of the industry hinges on the ability of fintechs to adapt and potentially adopt aspects of traditional banking models to weather the storm and emerge as lasting contenders in the evolving financial landscape.

(Inputs from Bloomberg)