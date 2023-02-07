English
    SJVN Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.99 crore, up 0.52% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SJVN are:

    Net Sales at Rs 551.99 crore in December 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 549.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.42 crore in December 2022 up 22.07% from Rs. 235.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 539.81 crore in December 2022 up 21.38% from Rs. 444.73 crore in December 2021.

    SJVN
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations551.99878.48549.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations551.99878.48549.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.3674.0378.21
    Depreciation105.15105.32102.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.0791.8787.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax275.41607.26281.11
    Other Income159.2537.7761.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax434.66645.03342.42
    Interest105.27116.5337.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax329.39528.50304.69
    Exceptional Items16.8147.34-4.86
    P/L Before Tax346.20575.84299.83
    Tax59.87131.4765.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities286.33444.37233.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period286.33444.37233.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.091.071.50
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates287.42445.44235.46
    Equity Share Capital3,929.803,929.803,929.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves10,365.27--9,685.05
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.731.130.60
    Diluted EPS0.731.130.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.731.130.60
    Diluted EPS0.731.130.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited