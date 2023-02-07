SJVN Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.99 crore, up 0.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 551.99 crore in December 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 549.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.42 crore in December 2022 up 22.07% from Rs. 235.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 539.81 crore in December 2022 up 21.38% from Rs. 444.73 crore in December 2021.

SJVN EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2021.

