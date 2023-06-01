Siti Networks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.97 crore, down 13.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.97 crore in March 2023 down 13.18% from Rs. 155.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.97 crore in March 2023 down 33.9% from Rs. 78.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.55 crore in March 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 18.52 crore in March 2022.

Siti Networks shares closed at 0.80 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.67% returns over the last 6 months and -58.97% over the last 12 months.