    Siti Networks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.97 crore, down 13.18% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.97 crore in March 2023 down 13.18% from Rs. 155.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.97 crore in March 2023 down 33.9% from Rs. 78.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.55 crore in March 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 18.52 crore in March 2022.

    Siti Networks shares closed at 0.80 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.67% returns over the last 6 months and -58.97% over the last 12 months.

    Siti Networks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.97129.01155.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.97129.01155.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.260.110.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.086.447.86
    Depreciation64.2239.9156.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.56128.45127.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.14-45.90-37.78
    Other Income4.487.21--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.67-38.69-37.78
    Interest25.6926.1326.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-70.35-64.82-63.83
    Exceptional Items-34.62---14.57
    P/L Before Tax-104.97-64.82-78.40
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-104.97-64.82-78.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-104.97-64.82-78.40
    Equity Share Capital87.2187.2187.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.20-0.74-0.90
    Diluted EPS-1.20-0.74-0.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.20-0.74-0.90
    Diluted EPS-1.20-0.74-0.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am