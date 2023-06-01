Siti Networks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.97 crore, down 13.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 134.97 crore in March 2023 down 13.18% from Rs. 155.47 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.97 crore in March 2023 down 33.9% from Rs. 78.40 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.55 crore in March 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 18.52 crore in March 2022.
Siti Networks shares closed at 0.80 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.67% returns over the last 6 months and -58.97% over the last 12 months.
|Siti Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|134.97
|129.01
|155.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|134.97
|129.01
|155.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.26
|0.11
|0.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.08
|6.44
|7.86
|Depreciation
|64.22
|39.91
|56.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|113.56
|128.45
|127.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.14
|-45.90
|-37.78
|Other Income
|4.48
|7.21
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.67
|-38.69
|-37.78
|Interest
|25.69
|26.13
|26.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-70.35
|-64.82
|-63.83
|Exceptional Items
|-34.62
|--
|-14.57
|P/L Before Tax
|-104.97
|-64.82
|-78.40
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-104.97
|-64.82
|-78.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-104.97
|-64.82
|-78.40
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|-0.74
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|-0.74
|-0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|-0.74
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|-0.74
|-0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited