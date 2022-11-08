Sintex Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.16 crore, up 12.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 692.16 crore in September 2022 up 12.57% from Rs. 614.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 277.93 crore in September 2022 down 52.78% from Rs. 181.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2022 down 84.98% from Rs. 91.84 crore in September 2021.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.82 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)