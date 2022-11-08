Sintex Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.16 crore, up 12.57% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 692.16 crore in September 2022 up 12.57% from Rs. 614.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 277.93 crore in September 2022 down 52.78% from Rs. 181.92 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2022 down 84.98% from Rs. 91.84 crore in September 2021.
Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.82 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)
|Sintex Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|692.16
|886.98
|614.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|692.16
|886.98
|614.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|478.80
|718.44
|469.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|86.81
|-37.09
|-55.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.29
|43.38
|42.06
|Depreciation
|65.82
|65.10
|66.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|103.14
|127.17
|85.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-86.70
|-30.02
|7.26
|Other Income
|34.67
|41.14
|18.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-52.03
|11.12
|25.73
|Interest
|225.06
|217.60
|208.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-277.09
|-206.48
|-182.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-277.09
|-206.48
|-182.62
|Tax
|0.84
|0.23
|-0.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-277.93
|-206.71
|-181.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-277.93
|-206.71
|-181.92
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-277.93
|-206.71
|-181.92
|Equity Share Capital
|59.92
|59.92
|59.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.64
|-3.45
|-3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-4.64
|-3.45
|-3.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.64
|-3.45
|-3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-4.64
|-3.45
|-3.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited