    Sintex Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.16 crore, up 12.57% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 692.16 crore in September 2022 up 12.57% from Rs. 614.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 277.93 crore in September 2022 down 52.78% from Rs. 181.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2022 down 84.98% from Rs. 91.84 crore in September 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations692.16886.98614.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations692.16886.98614.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials478.80718.44469.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks86.81-37.09-55.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.2943.3842.06
    Depreciation65.8265.1066.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.14127.1785.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-86.70-30.027.26
    Other Income34.6741.1418.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-52.0311.1225.73
    Interest225.06217.60208.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-277.09-206.48-182.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-277.09-206.48-182.62
    Tax0.840.23-0.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-277.93-206.71-181.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-277.93-206.71-181.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-277.93-206.71-181.92
    Equity Share Capital59.9259.9259.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.64-3.45-3.04
    Diluted EPS-4.64-3.45-3.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.64-3.45-3.04
    Diluted EPS-4.64-3.45-3.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

