    Sintex Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 674.08 crore, down 28.49% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 674.08 crore in December 2022 down 28.49% from Rs. 942.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 826.87 crore in December 2022 down 700.84% from Rs. 103.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2022 down 95.71% from Rs. 171.69 crore in December 2021.

    Sintex Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations674.08692.16942.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations674.08692.16942.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials535.20478.80686.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.8786.81-44.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.3044.2942.19
    Depreciation65.6965.8266.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses139.29103.14121.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-96.53-86.7070.60
    Other Income38.2134.6734.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-58.32-52.03105.57
    Interest237.02225.06208.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-295.34-277.09-102.53
    Exceptional Items-531.91----
    P/L Before Tax-827.25-277.09-102.53
    Tax-0.380.840.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-826.87-277.93-103.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-826.87-277.93-103.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-826.87-277.93-103.25
    Equity Share Capital59.9259.9259.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.80-4.64-1.72
    Diluted EPS-13.80-4.64-1.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.80-4.64-1.72
    Diluted EPS-13.80-4.64-1.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
