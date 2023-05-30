Shirpur Gold Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,379.15 crore, up 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,379.15 crore in March 2023 up 6.89% from Rs. 1,290.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.41 crore in March 2023 up 29.78% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 up 168.2% from Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2022.

Shirpur Gold shares closed at 4.95 on August 30, 2021 (NSE)