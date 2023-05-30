English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shirpur Gold Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,379.15 crore, up 6.89% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shirpur Gold Refinery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,379.15 crore in March 2023 up 6.89% from Rs. 1,290.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.41 crore in March 2023 up 29.78% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 up 168.2% from Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2022.

    Shirpur Gold shares closed at 4.95 on August 30, 2021 (NSE)

    Shirpur Gold Refinery
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,379.151,603.681,290.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,379.151,603.681,290.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,345.551,206.711,204.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.5028.4770.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.592.031.34
    Depreciation1.091.111.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.760.8319.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.35364.53-7.30
    Other Income2.212.341.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.87366.86-5.43
    Interest13.2712.9010.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.41353.97-16.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.41353.97-16.25
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.41353.97-16.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.41353.97-16.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.41353.97-16.25
    Equity Share Capital29.1429.1429.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.92121.48-5.58
    Diluted EPS-3.92121.48-5.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.92121.48-5.58
    Diluted EPS-3.92121.48-5.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm