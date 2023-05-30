Shirpur Gold Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,379.15 crore, up 6.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shirpur Gold Refinery are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,379.15 crore in March 2023 up 6.89% from Rs. 1,290.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.41 crore in March 2023 up 29.78% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 up 168.2% from Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2022.
Shirpur Gold shares closed at 4.95 on August 30, 2021 (NSE)
|Shirpur Gold Refinery
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,379.15
|1,603.68
|1,290.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,379.15
|1,603.68
|1,290.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,345.55
|1,206.71
|1,204.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.50
|28.47
|70.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.59
|2.03
|1.34
|Depreciation
|1.09
|1.11
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.76
|0.83
|19.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|364.53
|-7.30
|Other Income
|2.21
|2.34
|1.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.87
|366.86
|-5.43
|Interest
|13.27
|12.90
|10.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.41
|353.97
|-16.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.41
|353.97
|-16.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.41
|353.97
|-16.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.41
|353.97
|-16.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.41
|353.97
|-16.25
|Equity Share Capital
|29.14
|29.14
|29.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.92
|121.48
|-5.58
|Diluted EPS
|-3.92
|121.48
|-5.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.92
|121.48
|-5.58
|Diluted EPS
|-3.92
|121.48
|-5.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
