Shipping Corp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,313.82 crore, up 28.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,313.82 crore in March 2020 up 28.94% from Rs. 1,018.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.75 crore in March 2020 up 147.34% from Rs. 45.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.88 crore in March 2020 up 41.83% from Rs. 269.26 crore in March 2019.

Shipping Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2019.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 49.05 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months and 50.46% over the last 12 months.