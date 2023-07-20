English
    Shemaroo Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.97 crore, up 59.4% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shemaroo Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.97 crore in June 2023 up 59.4% from Rs. 92.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2023 down 797.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2023 down 20.3% from Rs. 9.41 crore in June 2022.

    Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 158.80 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.41% returns over the last 6 months and 39.97% over the last 12 months.

    Shemaroo Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.97158.2892.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.97158.2892.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.52105.4258.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.8924.0518.08
    Depreciation1.261.311.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.8313.587.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.4713.936.74
    Other Income0.770.221.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.2414.148.10
    Interest8.778.136.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.536.011.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.536.011.49
    Tax-0.482.801.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.043.210.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.043.210.29
    Equity Share Capital27.1827.1827.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.751.180.11
    Diluted EPS-0.751.180.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.751.180.11
    Diluted EPS-0.751.180.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:33 am

