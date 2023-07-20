Shemaroo Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.97 crore, up 59.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.97 crore in June 2023 up 59.4% from Rs. 92.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2023 down 797.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2023 down 20.3% from Rs. 9.41 crore in June 2022.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 158.80 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.41% returns over the last 6 months and 39.97% over the last 12 months.