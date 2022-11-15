Shaily Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.27 crore, up 11.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.27 crore in September 2022 up 11.32% from Rs. 144.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.08 crore in September 2022 down 2.97% from Rs. 10.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.88 crore in September 2022 up 9.24% from Rs. 23.69 crore in September 2021.

Shaily Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.32 in September 2021.

Shaily Engg shares closed at 1,639.45 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.30% returns over the last 6 months