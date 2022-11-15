English
    Shaily Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.27 crore, up 11.32% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shaily Engineering Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.27 crore in September 2022 up 11.32% from Rs. 144.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.08 crore in September 2022 down 2.97% from Rs. 10.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.88 crore in September 2022 up 9.24% from Rs. 23.69 crore in September 2021.

    Shaily Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.32 in September 2021.

    Shaily Engg shares closed at 1,639.45 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.30% returns over the last 6 months

    Shaily Engineering Plastics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.27175.04144.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.27175.04144.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.85121.0993.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.11-5.31-3.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.7312.3910.39
    Depreciation7.647.866.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.7624.7121.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3914.3015.92
    Other Income0.852.141.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.2416.4517.28
    Interest4.203.993.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0412.4613.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.0412.4613.68
    Tax3.962.983.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.089.4810.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.089.4810.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.089.4810.39
    Equity Share Capital9.179.179.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9910.3311.32
    Diluted EPS10.9910.33--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9910.3311.32
    Diluted EPS10.9910.33--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
