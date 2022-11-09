English
    Sera Investment Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 1368.37% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sera Investments & Finance India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in September 2022 up 1368.37% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2022 up 9.92% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 18.4% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2021.

    Sera Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.12 in September 2021.

    Sera Investment shares closed at 205.75 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 180.31% returns over the last 6 months and 278.91% over the last 12 months.

    Sera Investments & Finance India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.930.350.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.930.350.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.380.400.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.50-0.09-0.27
    Other Income0.00-5.142.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.51-5.232.12
    Interest0.240.400.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.26-5.621.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.26-5.621.76
    Tax-----0.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.26-5.622.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.26-5.622.06
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.26-5.624.12
    Diluted EPS2.26-5.624.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.26-5.624.12
    Diluted EPS2.26-5.624.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm