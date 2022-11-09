Sera Investment Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 1368.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in September 2022 up 1368.37% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2022 up 9.92% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 18.4% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2021.

Sera Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.12 in September 2021.

Sera Investment shares closed at 205.75 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 180.31% returns over the last 6 months and 278.91% over the last 12 months.