    Saurashtra Cem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore in December 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 192.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 251.16% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 down 79.51% from Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2021.

    Saurashtra Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.36186.48192.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.36186.48192.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.4424.0024.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.500.250.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.349.61-16.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6411.8412.93
    Depreciation6.906.685.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses187.50167.73158.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.29-33.635.73
    Other Income3.291.612.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.00-32.028.40
    Interest1.621.531.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.62-33.556.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.62-33.556.86
    Tax0.53-10.932.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.15-22.624.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.15-22.624.07
    Equity Share Capital70.3570.3470.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-3.220.58
    Diluted EPS-0.87-3.220.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-3.220.58
    Diluted EPS-0.87-3.220.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited