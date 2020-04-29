Sasken Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 112.85 crore, down 16.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.85 crore in March 2020 down 16.74% from Rs. 135.54 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2020 down 65.58% from Rs. 27.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.33 crore in March 2020 down 45.15% from Rs. 35.24 crore in March 2019.

Sasken Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 16.11 in March 2019.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 410.35 on April 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.35% returns over the last 6 months and -45.65% over the last 12 months.