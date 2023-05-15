Sarla Performan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.78 crore, down 41.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.78 crore in March 2023 down 41.87% from Rs. 120.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 98.42% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2023 down 37.57% from Rs. 19.11 crore in March 2022.

Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2022.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 41.25 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.94% returns over the last 6 months and -12.33% over the last 12 months.