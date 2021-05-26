Saksoft Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.03 crore, up 1.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.03 crore in March 2021 up 1.03% from Rs. 30.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2021 down 69.08% from Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2021 down 56.61% from Rs. 12.93 crore in March 2020.

Saksoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.19 in March 2020.

Saksoft shares closed at 508.40 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.14% returns over the last 6 months and 266.41% over the last 12 months.