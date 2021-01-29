Saint-Gobain Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.21 crore, down 6.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.21 crore in December 2020 down 6.19% from Rs. 37.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2020 up 7.22% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.88 crore in December 2020 up 1.14% from Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2019.

Saint-Gobain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2019.

Saint-Gobain shares closed at 65.40 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.83% returns over the last 6 months and 22.47% over the last 12 months.