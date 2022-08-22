Sainik Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore, down 23.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.21 crore in June 2022 down 23.98% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022 down 719% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022 down 25.93% from Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2021.

Sainik Finance shares closed at 27.55 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.60% returns over the last 6 months and 50.96% over the last 12 months.