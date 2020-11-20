PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 09:41 AM IST

Rolta Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 292.83 crore, down 21.83% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rolta India are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.83 crore in September 2020 down 21.83% from Rs. 374.59 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 333.15 crore in September 2020 down 20.77% from Rs. 275.86 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.45 crore in September 2020 up 149.22% from Rs. 39.52 crore in September 2019.

Rolta shares closed at 4.20 on November 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.62% returns over the last 6 months and -10.64% over the last 12 months.

Rolta India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations292.83359.67374.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations292.83359.67374.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials200.61252.12260.65
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost86.3897.33105.59
Depreciation23.5659.4861.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses-12.3035.7748.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.42-85.03-102.41
Other Income1.312.861.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.11-82.17-101.39
Interest352.06194.43195.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-356.17-276.60-296.43
Exceptional Items---2,165.28-5.64
P/L Before Tax-356.17-2,441.88-302.07
Tax-23.02-311.88-26.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-333.15-2,130.00-275.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-333.15-2,130.00-275.86
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-333.15-2,130.00-275.86
Equity Share Capital165.89165.89165.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-20.10-128.40-16.60
Diluted EPS-19.90-127.20-16.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-20.10-128.40-16.60
Diluted EPS-19.90-127.20-16.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 20, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rolta #Rolta India

