Rolta Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 292.83 crore, down 21.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rolta India are:
Net Sales at Rs 292.83 crore in September 2020 down 21.83% from Rs. 374.59 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 333.15 crore in September 2020 down 20.77% from Rs. 275.86 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.45 crore in September 2020 up 149.22% from Rs. 39.52 crore in September 2019.
Rolta shares closed at 4.20 on November 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.62% returns over the last 6 months and -10.64% over the last 12 months.
|Rolta India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|292.83
|359.67
|374.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|292.83
|359.67
|374.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|200.61
|252.12
|260.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|86.38
|97.33
|105.59
|Depreciation
|23.56
|59.48
|61.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-12.30
|35.77
|48.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.42
|-85.03
|-102.41
|Other Income
|1.31
|2.86
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.11
|-82.17
|-101.39
|Interest
|352.06
|194.43
|195.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-356.17
|-276.60
|-296.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2,165.28
|-5.64
|P/L Before Tax
|-356.17
|-2,441.88
|-302.07
|Tax
|-23.02
|-311.88
|-26.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-333.15
|-2,130.00
|-275.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-333.15
|-2,130.00
|-275.86
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-333.15
|-2,130.00
|-275.86
|Equity Share Capital
|165.89
|165.89
|165.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.10
|-128.40
|-16.60
|Diluted EPS
|-19.90
|-127.20
|-16.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.10
|-128.40
|-16.60
|Diluted EPS
|-19.90
|-127.20
|-16.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 09:22 am