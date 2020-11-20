Rolta Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 292.83 crore, down 21.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.83 crore in September 2020 down 21.83% from Rs. 374.59 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 333.15 crore in September 2020 down 20.77% from Rs. 275.86 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.45 crore in September 2020 up 149.22% from Rs. 39.52 crore in September 2019.

Rolta shares closed at 4.20 on November 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.62% returns over the last 6 months and -10.64% over the last 12 months.