Rollatainers Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 40.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 40.92% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 99.68% from Rs. 54.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 11.97% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

Rollatainers shares closed at 1.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.23% returns over the last 6 months and -36.36% over the last 12 months.