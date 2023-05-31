English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rollatainers Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 40.92% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 40.92% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 99.68% from Rs. 54.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 11.97% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

    Rollatainers shares closed at 1.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.23% returns over the last 6 months and -36.36% over the last 12 months.

    Rollatainers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.460.290.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.460.290.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.050.33
    Depreciation0.05--1.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.12-1.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.220.13-0.59
    Other Income0.760.100.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.980.23-0.38
    Interest0.540.530.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.44-0.30-0.88
    Exceptional Items-0.610.61-43.49
    P/L Before Tax-0.170.30-44.37
    Tax----9.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.30-54.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.30-54.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.170.30-54.07
    Equity Share Capital25.0125.0125.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.01-2.27
    Diluted EPS-0.010.01-2.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.01-2.27
    Diluted EPS-0.010.01-2.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Rollatainers
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:44 pm