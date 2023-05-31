Rollatainers Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 40.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 40.92% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 99.68% from Rs. 54.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 11.97% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.
Rollatainers shares closed at 1.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.23% returns over the last 6 months and -36.36% over the last 12 months.
|Rollatainers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.46
|0.29
|0.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.46
|0.29
|0.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.05
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.05
|--
|1.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.12
|-1.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.13
|-0.59
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.10
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.98
|0.23
|-0.38
|Interest
|0.54
|0.53
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.44
|-0.30
|-0.88
|Exceptional Items
|-0.61
|0.61
|-43.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|0.30
|-44.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|9.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.30
|-54.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.30
|-54.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.17
|0.30
|-54.07
|Equity Share Capital
|25.01
|25.01
|25.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-2.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-2.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-2.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-2.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited