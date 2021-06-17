RITES Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 618.86 crore, up 12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 618.86 crore in March 2021 up 12% from Rs. 552.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.56 crore in March 2021 up 2.41% from Rs. 131.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.67 crore in March 2021 down 2.33% from Rs. 190.10 crore in March 2020.

RITES EPS has increased to Rs. 5.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.26 in March 2020.

RITES shares closed at 276.50 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.36% returns over the last 6 months and 16.54% over the last 12 months.