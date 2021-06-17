MARKET NEWS

RITES Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 618.86 crore, up 12% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RITES are:

Net Sales at Rs 618.86 crore in March 2021 up 12% from Rs. 552.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.56 crore in March 2021 up 2.41% from Rs. 131.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.67 crore in March 2021 down 2.33% from Rs. 190.10 crore in March 2020.

RITES EPS has increased to Rs. 5.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.26 in March 2020.

RITES shares closed at 276.50 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.36% returns over the last 6 months and 16.54% over the last 12 months.

RITES
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations618.86433.68552.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations618.86433.68552.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-204.47-64.0034.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost132.23116.81131.09
Depreciation11.7111.1611.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses518.99264.20240.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.40105.51135.19
Other Income13.5630.5843.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.96136.09178.54
Interest0.351.311.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax173.61134.78177.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax173.61134.78177.42
Tax39.0535.8646.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities134.5698.92131.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period134.5698.92131.39
Equity Share Capital240.30240.30250.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.604.025.26
Diluted EPS5.604.025.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.604.025.26
Diluted EPS5.604.025.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RITES
first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:44 am

