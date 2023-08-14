English
    Rico Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 533.91 crore, down 5.24% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rico Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 533.91 crore in June 2023 down 5.24% from Rs. 563.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2023 down 32.82% from Rs. 8.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.35 crore in June 2023 up 5.99% from Rs. 51.28 crore in June 2022.

    Rico Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

    Rico Auto shares closed at 104.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.15% returns over the last 6 months and 114.88% over the last 12 months.

    Rico Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations533.91602.98563.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations533.91602.98563.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials318.91313.43343.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.2950.25-1.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.9270.5570.17
    Depreciation29.9030.9325.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.86101.86103.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6135.9621.17
    Other Income3.846.234.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4542.1925.85
    Interest15.0715.0710.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.3827.1215.16
    Exceptional Items-1.36-0.12-0.20
    P/L Before Tax8.0227.0014.96
    Tax2.311.096.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.7125.918.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.7125.918.47
    Minority Interest-0.04-0.01-0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.6725.908.44
    Equity Share Capital13.5313.5313.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.421.910.62
    Diluted EPS0.421.910.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.421.910.62
    Diluted EPS0.421.910.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

