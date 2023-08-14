Rico Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 533.91 crore, down 5.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.91 crore in June 2023 down 5.24% from Rs. 563.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2023 down 32.82% from Rs. 8.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.35 crore in June 2023 up 5.99% from Rs. 51.28 crore in June 2022.

Rico Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

Rico Auto shares closed at 104.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.15% returns over the last 6 months and 114.88% over the last 12 months.